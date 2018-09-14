Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1500 block of Northwest 132nd Terrace, just before 9 p.m.

First responders found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided any information about a subject, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

