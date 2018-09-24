FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man visiting Fort Lauderdale took matters into his own hands to defend his property when he spotted a thief trying to steal his generator from his truck.

North Carolina resident James Gainey said he heard a rumble outside of his room at the Ramada Inn along State Road 84 on Saturday.

Gainey went outside and saw the burglar trying to steal his work generator, which was located in the back of his truck. He called police, but then decided to take action.

“The truck rode right there. I didn’t have a weapon, so I grabbed one of my shovels out of the back of my truck,” he said. “I went over there and hit the truck a couple times, and he comes out of the driver’s side, and I hit him with my shovel.”

When police arrived, they arrested the thief, whom they identified as Julio Antonio Gomez Wagner.

Gomez Wagner has been charged with burglary. He is being held without bond.

