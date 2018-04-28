Man hit, killed by train in Florida

VALRICO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the train crash happened early Saturday in Valrico in central Florida, and the man died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Deputies shut down a state road along the tracks.

The Federal Railroad Administration reports that 69 people died when accidentally struck by trains in Florida in the first 10 months of 2017.

