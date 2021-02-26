Man helps locate wedding ring in Key West for newly engaged couple

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West man saved the bliss of a recently engaged couple after finding their missing engagement ring.

Alex Corpion recently started working for Ring Finders, a group of people who search for lost rings in the water, and he already closed his first case.

Earlier this week, Corpion was made aware of a man who had just proposed to his fiancé in Key West.

During the special moment, Evan Dunaway opened the ring box and the ring fell into the water before Molly Murphy could even see it.

Corpion packed up all his gear, went into the water and within an hour was able to find it.

He returned it to the couple and Dunaway was able to propose a second time — this time with the ring going where it belonged: on his fiancé’s finger!

“You can see the relief and excitement and the overwhelming appreciation of what all this means,” said Corpion. “It’s an amazing feeling. I truly cannot get enough of it. I can’t wait to do it again!”

