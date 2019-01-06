Man grazed in face after NW Miami-Dade robbery leads to chase, shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade ended in gunfire.

According to Miami-Dade Police, shots were fired in the area of Northwest 86th Street and 30th Road, Sunday morning.

“He was bleeding from the head on down,” said a witness.

The victim told detectives he was sitting in his car just after 9 a.m. when he was robbed.

Investigators said the victim began chasing the subjects, and that’s when they began shooting back at him, leaving him grazed by a bullet.

“From the way it looks, the bullet went through the car shield, through the front shield of the car. Not the side, but through the front,” said the witness.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators secured the area and surrounded the victim’s silver Chevy as they searched for clues. The vehicles was later towed away as evidence.

The gunmen remain at large.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

