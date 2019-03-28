Man goes viral after singing ‘Ave Maria’ at Disney Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has gone viral for his demonstration of his angelic voice at a Disney Resort.

Justin Gigliello said his daughter, Lyla, asked the man playing the piano at the Grand Floridian hotel in Disney World if her father could sing along while he played.

Video shows Gigliello singing “Ave Maria” while his daughter looks at him with a large smile gracing her face.

After finishing the song, Gigliello was greeted with a round of applause.

Gigliello is a singer and has posted other videos on YouTube of him singing, including “O Holy Night,” “Broken Vow” and more.

Gigliello’s video has since been shared over 6,200 times and has received over 8,000 reactions.

