Man goes missing after doctor’s appointment in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who went missing after a doctor’s appointment in Pembroke Pines.

Sixty-five-year-old Fito Bouzy of Miramar was last seen Thursday morning at a doctor’s office located at 9050 Pines Boulevard.

According to officials, he was dropped off by a car service, but never returned home after his appointment.

If you have any information on Bouzy’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

