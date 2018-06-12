Man gets life sentence for killing family with machete

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for using a machete to kill his aunt, her pregnant daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend.

Court records show that 22-year-old Brian Hyde was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in April of four counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Hyde used a machete to kill 37-year-old Dorla Pitts, 17-year-old Starlette Pitts and 19-year-old Michael Deon Kelly Jr. at their Lehigh Acres home in 2015. Prosecutors added the additional murder charge for Starlette Pitts’ unborn child.

The victims were found dead after a family friend went to check on them. Hyde was arrested after he was pulled over by law enforcement for driving erratically in his aunt’s car.

Hyde, a native of Belize, has testified he didn’t remember circumstances surrounding the killings.

