Man gets life for shooting ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The Naples Daily News reports that 22-year-old Keyion Linton was sentenced earlier this week. He was convicted last month of kidnapping and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Authorities say Linton lured the then-17-year-old victim out of his Golden Gate home in July 2016, claiming he wanted to resolve their differences regarding the girlfriend.

Linton pulled a gun on the teen and forced him to walk to a nearby pharmacy. They were picked up and driven to a park, where Linton shot the teen twice. Linton and another man then drove the teen to the hospital, where he eventually recovered after spending two weeks in the intensive care unit.

