Man gets 30 years for birthday sex attempt with 9, 11-year-old girls

SANFORD, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Authorities say a Florida man wanted to have sex with 9 and 11-year-old girls to celebrate his 35th birthday. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison instead.

According to court records, an undercover FBI agent began chatting with Andrew Goldberg online back in June. Goldberg allegedly told the undercover agent he sexually molested his friend’s 7-years-old sister in 2011.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Goldberg pleaded guilty to attempting to entice minors to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to court documents, in an online chat with the agent, Goldberg said, “It’s hard to find willing naughty little girls that won’t tell.”

He also told the agent his birthday was coming up and that he wanted to celebrate with a young girl. The agent offered to set him up with his two fictitious daughters, ages 9 and 11.

His attorney said he was addicted to drugs as a result of sexual abuse by his babysitter, when he was a child. His lawyer argued that the untreated trauma warranted a more lenient sentence and requested 10 years in prison instead of 30.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.