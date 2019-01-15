Man found with fatal bullet wound in Pembroke Pines playground

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a Pembroke Pines residential neighborhood’s playground.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Cobblestone Community, located along Southwest 147th Terrace and Seventh Street, just before 5 a.m., Monday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp in close proximity to several houses.

According to officials, upon their arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the stomach. He later died on scene.

Witnesses had reported hearing gun fire From the playground inside the gated community.

Investigators set up a perimeter, blocking off all entrances to the Cobblestone Community, but police found no suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

