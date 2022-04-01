MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after police found a dead body near an apartment complex in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Villas Del Lago apartment complex in the area of Northwest 14th Place near 214th Street, at around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

A woman who lives in the complex told 7News she was taking her children to school when she saw the deceased man laying on the ground, just behind the complex’s tennis court.

“Taking my kids to school, I seen a dead body laying there,” she said. “He not breathing, cars are passing him by, he’s not moving. From where I was sitting, you could actually see something on his chest.”

The body of the victim could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

The woman’s quick thinking led police to the scene.

“Obviously, the humane thing to do is, ‘OK, someone is laying here. Let me call 911,'” she said.

Officers set up a large perimeter as they combed the scene for clues.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent and a K9 were also on the scene gathering evidence.

“I never witnessed anything like that, but I’ve heard gunshots here before,” the woman said.

It remains unclear how the victim died.

Police have not revealed the victim’s identity.

