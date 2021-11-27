SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami police responded to a 911 call referencing a shooting near the 5900 block of Southwest 66th Terrace, Saturday.

They found adult male who was shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South Trauma.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.