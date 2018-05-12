Man found shot in Miami high-rise apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been found shot in a Miami high-rise apartment building.

Miami Police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m., Friday, after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance on the 21st floor of the Opera Tower located at 1750 North Bayshore Dr.

Bullet casings and blood were discovered. A man with gunshot wounds was also found on the 16th floor of the building, police said.

“Right now, we do not know what we’re looking for, we do not have any suspect information, we don’t know who’s behind this act,” said Officer Kiara Delva with the City of Miami Police. “All we know is that we have an adult male victim that had been shot located on the 16th floor, and transported in critical condition.”

Miami Fire Rescue transported the male victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“All the building was shutdown, not able to get into my apartment with my car or by foot. They told us it was a shooting and a crime scene, and that there was no way we could get in,” said resident Mary Jacques-Lopez.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

