MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for whoever was responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

City of Miami Police found the victim’s body on a sidewalk near Northwest Second Avenue and 22nd Street, Tuesday morning.

“There’s a guy on the ground to the left over here next to the fire hydrant,” an officer said in audio of police radio transmissions.

Police said their gunshot detection system sent them to the area just before 2 a.m.

“Once officers arrived, they did in fact locate an adult Black male who appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “City of Miami Fire Rescue did arrive and pronounced him deceased.”

Now the hunt is on for a killer and a motive.

Delva said an abundance of surveillance cameras in the area could help detectives catch the shooter or shooters.

“Our detectives are canvassing the area to see if there are any surveillance cameras that may have captured what happened here today,” she said.

Police are also looking to the community for help in their search.

“The smallest tip can help us solve this case,” said Delva.

Investigators said this area has people passing by at all hours.

“We know there’s someone who saw, and we need those individuals to come forward and provide us with this information,” said Delva, “so, no matter how insignificant you think that information may be that you have, please contact us so we can further investigate and make that determination.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

