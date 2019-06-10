Man found shot dead at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a man dead in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill Police responded to a call about an apartment unit with an open door at a complex along the 2700 block of Northwest 56th Avenue, just before midnight on Saturday.

Responding officers entered the home and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

