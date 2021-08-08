WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, authorities said, he was shot inside a home in West Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place along the 5700 block of Southwest 27 Street, early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the home after they received a 911 call about a possible home invasion just after 2:10 a.m.

Investigators said a heated argument between the gunman and the victim quickly escalated.

When deputies arrived at the home, officials said, they found the victim dead.

Neighbors identified the victim as John Rembert Jr.

A picture of the victim, who used to own a food truck, showed him winning a poker tournament at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2016.

The website that announced his win stated he’s a father of two children.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene for hours as they combed for clues.

As of Sunday evening, the gunman is still at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.