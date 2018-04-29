Man found fatally shot in crashed car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a crashed car in Miami, early Sunday morning.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene near Southwest 19th Street and 19th Avenue, at around 3:40 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene officers said they found a man dead inside a crashed car. Police said the man appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound.

Two other crashed vehicles were on the scene and another man was found bleeding from his mouth.

The cause of the crash and what led to the shooting is not yet known.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

