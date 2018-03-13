Man found dead, nearly 100 displaced after Pompano Beach high-rise fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fire that ripped through a high-rise in Pompano Beach, which left an elderly man dead and sent seven people to the hospital.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the four-alarm fire at the Intracoastal Tower, located near 15th Street and North Riverside Drive, at around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, crews saw flames shooting from the window and balcony of a unit on the seventh floor.

“Flames like pouring out of the window and smoke out of the hallways,” said resident Amber Webb. “On the fifth floor there was even smoke there, and it was pretty scary.”

The elderly woman who lived in Unit 707, where the fire originated, told firefighters she walked out of her bathroom to find her apartment in flames.

“Fire crews advanced up to the seventh floor and had heavy fire conditions, to the point they were not able to get down the hallways because of the heat,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael Hohl.

However, an 80-year-old man who lived four units down was found deceased in his apartment.

“He was possibly on the phone in the bathroom, and he became trapped and died of smoke inhalation,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Sandra King.

Officials said the flames did not reach the victim’s apartment, but smoke did travel throughout the building.

Seven other people were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

All residents in the 12-story building were evacuated. Some tenants were stuck in their balconies and had to wait for nearly an hour and a half to be brought down by a ladder truck.

“We couldn’t get out,” said Richard Markey. “We called 911. We were on the balcony for about an hour and 20 minutes.”

“I thought they would’ve been able to put it out, but they didn’t,” said another tenant. “At least I’m on the balcony and had the fresh air. We couldn’t get to the staircase.”

According to Pompano Beach Fire Chief John Jurgle, the apartment unit was completely gutted. At this point it is unknown how many other units sustained damages.

Residents said a small action from the elderly woman during her escape from the burning unit may have saved lives.

“She got out of there safe. She probably, from what I gather, saved the building because she closed her door when she walked out the door, so it helped contain the fire,” said resident Richard Markey.

“For a lot of the apartments, that’s what they did, is they closed the door, and that prevented the fire from getting into their apartment,” said Hohl. “Any door that’s left open, not only can fire get in but smoke can get in faster, too.”

Officials said the building did not have sprinklers. “I do know that our fire marshal was working personally with this building and the management of this building,” said King. “In fact, they had a meeting this Wednesday to bring this building up to compliance, and they were working with us cooperatively.”

Officials said the fire caused several water pipes to burst, causing additional damage to the building.

Nearly 100 people have been displaced as a result. The American Red Cross is helping these residents.

Officials do not know when residents will be able to return to their units.

