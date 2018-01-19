Man found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police received calls from a person asking to send help, and when officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of a car.

According to Lauderhill Police, the 911 call was made at 7:46 a.m., Friday, by a female asking for police to be sent.

When officers arrived on the scene, an adult male was found dead inside of a car with what police said were multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said there were no witnesses, and the female who discovered the body lives in the house. Her relation to the man remains unknown.

The death investigation remains ongoing.

