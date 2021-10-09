HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene outside a CVS along North Federal Highway and Johnson Street, Saturday morning.

Responding officers found a deceased man inside a black BMW parked outside the store.

Officials said the car appears to have been parked there for a few days.

The medical examiner has since responded to the scene.

