Man found dead in car may be Indian River County murder suspect

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man, who may be a murder suspect from Indian River County, was found dead in a car near Sawgrass Mills mall.

Sunrise Police originally set up a perimeter near the mall to search for for 45-year-old Pedro Torres, who they believe killed his wife, Vicky Torres, in Indian River County.

Officers issued a be-on-the-lookout for a green Toyota Sienna, which they believed Torres may have been driving.

Monday morning, a car matching the description of the Toyota was seen in the parking lot of the mall.

Upon arriving to the scene SWAT Team officers attempted to make contact with the person in the vehicle. When that was unsuccessful, they sent in a robot which was eventually able to get access to the car.

Upon going in, they found out the person inside the car was dead.

Police have not confirmed if the man inside the car is Jose Torres.

“Our officers responded to this location and located a vehicle that matched the description that Indian River County gave out,” said Sunrise Police Officer Chris Piper. “The vehicle was located in the Rooms To Go parking lot. It was unknown if it was occupied or unoccupied. We took extra precautions and secured the roads and the area around the mall to make sure that the community was safe. Our crisis negotiation team came out and tried to make contact, got no response, our SWAT team made contact and he was found to be deceased, the subject was found to be deceased inside the vehicle.”

It is unclear how the person in the car died.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.