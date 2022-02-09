NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead following a fire at an apartment complex in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the Courtyards of Broward, located along the 1800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The building was evacuated and the fire on the second floor has since been extinguished.

BSO officials said a man was found deceased.

BSO and investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

