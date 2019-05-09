Man found dead after duplex fire in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has died after a fire broke out inside a Wilton Manors duplex.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene along the 200 block of Northwest 25th Street, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

According to FLFR, when firefighters arrived, they said they saw some smoke coming from one of the units of a duplex.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said, “There’s a resident inside the apartment complex that had called it in. They said when they saw smoke barely coming out of the apartment, when they went up to the apartment, the doors and windows felt hot. They immediately went back to their apartment, and they called 911 at that time.”

When firefighters entered the apartment, they found one man deceased.

“They found light fire, but moderate smoke, through the entire apartment and located the individual inside the apartment,” Gollan said.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Wilton Manors Police, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and FLFR crews could be seen on the scene of the fire.

BSO Crime Scene units were also spotted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

