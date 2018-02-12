Man flees after robbing Wells Fargo bank, leaving suspicious device

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man robbed a Margate Wells Fargo bank and got away after leaving behind a suspicious device.

The unidentified burglar entered the bank located at 400 N. State Road 7, at around 11:58 a.m. Monday and demanded money from an employee.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery.

The amount of money taken is yet to be released, but the robber left a suspicious device inside the bank.

The FBI and Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad immediately arrived at the scene.

Officials shut down both directions of State Road 7 and eastbound Atlantic Boulevard while the bomb squad responded to the scene.

BSO bomb squad later declared the bank all clear, and both roads have since reopened.

If anyone has information on the identity of the bank robber, you are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers.

