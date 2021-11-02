FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A man who was running away from deputies attempted to get away by jumping over a bridge before he was arrested.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a stolen van, Saturday evening, when the driver sped off.

Helicopter video shows the van heading down a bridge before swerving and crashing into the guard rail.

A person is then seen getting out of the van before climbing over the safety barrier. As deputies pull up to the scene, the man is spotted jumping into the water below.

The Sheriff’s Office said a perimeter was established, and ultimately, the Fort Myers Police Marine Unit was able to pull the man from the water and take him into custody.

Deputies said the 34-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, [the suspect] did find himself in hot water when he earned pending charges of Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding,” the sheriff’s office said.

