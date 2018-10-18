Man fires gun, takes police on chase in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who led people on a foot chase was arrested for allegedly firing a shot before crashing in Miami Gardens.

The suspect crashed his Jeep near Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast Second Avenue, Thursday.

Miami Gardens Police said after he crashed his vehicle, he fled on foot.

Officers had their guns drawn at a nearby gas station and apprehended the suspect.

