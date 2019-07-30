Man finds grenade inside Southwest Ranches home

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely removed a grenade from inside a home in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police officers were called to a home in the area of Southwest 201st Terrace and 50th Manor just before 3 p.m., Monday.

According to officials, a man was packing to move out of his house when he found a frag grenade on a shelf.

He believed it belonged to his grandfather.

