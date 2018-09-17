Man fights for life after hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Miami.

The man was struck along Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue, late Saturday night.

Michael Davila was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in a coma.

According to Latarra Phinisee, the victim’s girlfriend, Davila was riding a motorcycle home when he was hit by a driver who left him for dead.

“No one deserves to just be left outside by themselves, bleeding to death,” said Phinisee. “I don’t know if he’s gonna make it or not.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

