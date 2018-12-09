Man fights back during attempted robbery in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man almost made it home from work peacefully until two men attempted to rob him.

The two subjects approached George Pino as he was on his way home near Northwest 21st Avenue and 18th Terrace, Sunday overnight.

“I made it to the corner, then I made it to the gate,” he said. “I feel somebody shoving me from the back, so they threw me to the ground. I struggled. It was a struggle to see if they could get my wallet.”

But the muggers weren’t able to get to his wallet because Pino fought back.

“They got away with nothing,” he said. “I bit him good enough. He let me go.”

The attempted robbers hadn’t take Pino’s toughness into consideration.

“My reaction was, ‘Well, we’re gonna die together then because I’m not gonna go alone,'” he said.

Pino told 7News the scared off crooks then retreated to their getaway vehicle and fled the scene, but not before he gave them a parting kick to the car’s door.

While the subjects might have gotten away, they didn’t manage to take anything from Pino.

“Just a bite and a bent door,” said Pino.

Pino said he didn’t see if either of the robbers had a weapon and that he just knew he had to fight back.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Police said the getaway vehicle was stolen.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

