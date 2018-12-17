Man fatally struck by stray bullet at holiday party in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday party turned deadly after a man was struck by a stray bullet.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a home along Southwest 71st Street and 159th Place, just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Forty-year-old Yemil Arguelles was discovered by guests holding his chest in the home’s backyard after he was struck by a mystery bullet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to Kendall Regional Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials do not believe the bullet came from anybody at the party.

“The Homicide Bureau’s investigation has so far revealed that no one on scene was responsible for this shooting,” MDPD Detective Chris Thomas said. “They’re investigating all possibilities right now. They’re canvassing. They’re doing their door-to-door, their knock and talks. They’re trying to determine exactly where this came from so that they can actually bring justice for this family.”

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

