Man fatally struck by car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the westbound lanes on the 1200 block of East Copans Road just after 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue crews.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the body, covered by a yellow tarp, could be seen on the road. The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle remained on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.