Man fatally shot while sitting in parked car in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parked car in Miramar.

The shooting was said to have occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 7700 block of Grandview Boulevard.

One neighbor believes the victim stepped out of the car at one point of the night.

Neighbor Adriana Gutierrez said, “I heard it immediately out my window because my window is right here, so I knew it was directly these two houses. It had to have been. It was incredibly loud, and it was just one after the other. It wasn’t a stopping in between, it was nothing.”

It is also believed that there was a woman at the scene when the shooting occurred.

“He had a wound here in his pelvis, right here. He had one here in his leg. I actually told him to calm down, stop screaming, stop yelling, it’s not helping,” said neighbor Mohammad. “I need you to do this, I need you to call 911, I need you to help him, I need you to do this. That was where I felt I helped the most.”

Miramar Police are currently investigating.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but neighbors said he was a young man, had a family and is estimated to have been in his late twenties or early thirties.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

