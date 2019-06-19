Man fatally shot outside of probation office in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews responded to a shooting that left one man dead outside of a probation office in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a parking lot outside of the Probation & Parole Services office, located in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 169th Street at approximately 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the victim was not an employee at the probation office.

7News cameras captured officers near a white car with bullet holes in the windshield.

Authorities said three men fled from the scene and headed northbound on 37th Avenue in a dark silver Nissan Rogue. One of the men inside was last seen wearing a black ski mask and black clothes.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.