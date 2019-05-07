Man fatally shot outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 203rd Street and 36th Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where a body could be seen covered with a tarp.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the sound of at least 10 gunshots.

Those living in the area were startled.

“We were upstairs kinda shaking, you know, and they didn’t even shoot my house,” a neighbor said. “Unfortunate. Although he was in the wrong, but you know, you still lost a life.”

“I got down low and called 911,” another neighbor said. “My son heard the shots. He ran out, and when he went outside, he said there was a body out there. When a neighbor opened the door ’cause he heard the noise, they started shooting at the neighbor, whoever was in that car ended up killing that young man. We normally do not have that kind of activity in the neighborhood, so it was shocking.”

At least four cars close to the scene were broken into.

“I heard five gunshots,” said Mahamad Hasin. “I was in my bed when I heard that.”

7News cameras were rolling on a car that had its driver side window shattered.

It remains unclear what relation the cars have to the shooting.

Shanelle Blaque, who lives nearby, could be seen trying to get the shattered glass out of her vehicle.

“I don’t even know how I’m supposed to get all of this other stuff out, but …” Blaque said. “I wasn’t gonna look outside to see what it is. I stayed in my house.”

One neighbor came home from working an overnight shift and was not allowed into the neighborhood. His girlfriend called him to tell him what she heard happen just a few doors down.

“She said it was a few shots that rang out, and she saw the next door neighbor, a body laying on the floor, and they also tried to break into her car,” said Brian Dones. “I think somebody was trying to break in, they fighting it out and tried to handle the situation right there. This just has to stop. The violence has to stop because there’s been too much of it.”

A few hours after the shooting, a group of people visibly upset and distraught showed up to the scene to learn more about what happened.

The scene cleared just before 12 p.m.

7News cameras captured bullet holes on top of a garage door of a home in the area.

Police are investigating and said they will release more information soon.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

