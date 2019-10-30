Man fatally shot inside Coral Springs home

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside his Coral Springs home.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 3800 block of Rock Island Road at around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The Coral Springs Police Department is working an active scene in the 3800 block of Rock Island Road. We ask residents to stay out of the area and encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact CSPD at 954-344-1800. pic.twitter.com/RfIzoTPUqE — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) October 30, 2019

The man was transported to North Broward Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured detectives removing boxes of evidence from the residence.

A dark colored Dodge Charger was also towed away from the scene.

As of Tuesday night, police do not have any subjects in custody.

