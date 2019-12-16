Man fatally shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 24th Avenue and 66th Street at approximately 10:15 a.m., Monday.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It remains unclear if authorities have any suspects in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.