Man fatally shot in North Miami-Dade, 2 schools nearby locked down

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been fatally shot in North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the 400 block of Northwest 152nd Street, just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The residence, blocked off with crime scene tape, is located near Biscayne Gardens Elementary school. That school and Thomas Jefferson Middle School are on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police and fire rescue crews could be seen near a body covered with a yellow tarp on the street.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

