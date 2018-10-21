Man fatally shoots wife at Doral KFC, kills self

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man fatally shot his wife while she worked at a KFC in Doral, then turned the gun on himself.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the man walked into the fast food restaurant, located at 10765 NW 41st St., just after 11 a.m., Sunday, and asked for his wife.

Witnesses said the 53-year-old man began arguing with the victim over their 10-year-old son, money and other matters.

“They had some type of verbal domestic dispute in the lobby area that escalated into a physical confrontation,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Investigators said the man then took out a gun.

“The subject pulled out a firearm and began shooting at his wife,” said Zabaleta.

Witnesses said the victim was shot in the stomach. As she tried to run away, they said, the gunman followed.

“She was attempting to get away. As she ran toward the back, he continued shooting, her, striking her multiple times,” said Zabaleta.

Witnesses said customers and employees ran out of the restaurant. One of them jumped through the drive-thru window to avoid getting shot.

Police said the shooter returned to the restaurant lobby.

“That’s when he turned the gun on himself,” said Zabaleta.

A spokesperson for Yum! Brands, the company that owns KFC, issued a statement that reads, “We are shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy, and out thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and co-workers of our team member. The KFC family is grieving with them, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

Family members who came to the scene declined to comment on the shooting.

