Man fatally shoots self after holding family hostage in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours long stand-off with police came to an end after a man holding his family hostage inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home shot himself.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at around 11 p.m. Thursday, they received several text messages from a third party source, of a family being held against their will inside a home near Southwest 240th Street and 113th Passage.

Police said a man barricaded himself inside the home and took his family hostage.

“Once uniformed officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to make contact with the persons inside of the home and there was no answer,” said MDPD spokesperson Chris Thomas.

At that point, a large perimeter was set up in the area and Special Response Team officers were called to the scene.

Several neighbors were also evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.

Throughout the morning, hostage negotiators could be seen trying to communicate with the people inside the home. At one point, officials were heard through a loud speaker, asking for a light to be turned on and off to signal if they were OK.

Authorities said a teenager inside the home along with hostage negotiators tried to get the man to surrender for hours. That teen was in contact with officials at one point. “[Hostage negotiators] were receiving messages via text just saying ‘Help. We need help.'” said Thomas.

Approximately an hour after lines of communication ceased, officials said a gunshot was heard. “At that point the Special Response Team made entry into the home,” said Thomas.

Once inside, officers found a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three individuals, said to be family of the deceased male exited the home unharmed. “Before the team made entry, the three hostages came out,” said Thomas. “Once they heard the gunshot, they left the residence.”

Police are looking into whether the subject is a federal judge who was arrested and involved in another SWAT situation in El Portal last week.

Homicide investigators will now be taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.