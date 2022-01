SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he fell from a balcony on the second floor Saturday.

The incident took place near the 7000 block of Southwest 82nd Street in Glenvar Heights around 12 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson South.

His condition remains unknown.

