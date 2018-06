WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man fell off the roof of a two-story building in Weston.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, the person who fell is in his 20s and fell off a roof near 1429 Capri Lane.

Fire rescuers said the victim was airlifted just after 10 a.m. as a precaution with neck and back injuries.

The victim has yet to be identified.

