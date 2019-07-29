Man facing multiple charges in 2 rape cases pleads not guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man who is facing multiple charges for raping a teenage girl and taking advantage of another girl pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Jorge Martinez, 18, was arrested in June after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl and uploaded a video of her naked to his Instagram story afterwards. She was left in a coma following the incident.

According to the arrest report, the victim had a party at her house on June 24, where a witness said Martinez gave her two Percocet pills.

Martinez was originally charged with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor and making or publishing child pornography, but over the weekend, the State Attorney’s Office added the additional charges of sexual battery on a helpless victim and delivery of Alprazolam.

Shortly after his arrest, another mother came forward claiming Martinez was the man whom she said she had come in contact with just a week earlier.

According to the arrest affidavit for the additional charges, the woman told police she had woken up on June 19 to find her daughter was not at home.

The mother called her daughter and got a conflicting story before she took her to a police station.

There, her daughter admitted to being with Martinez in a Miramar home and said he gave her marijuana before they engaged in sexual activities.

In the second case against him, Martinez faces two lewd and lascivious behavior charges and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.