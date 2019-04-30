Man faces over 60 counts of animal cruelty after hundreds of animals rescued from West Miami-Dade farm

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade animal services has seized over 250 animals from a two-acre farm after they were found suffering in poor living conditions.

Alpacas, emus, horses and cows were among the animals rescued from the farm located near Southwest 264th Street and Roberts Road.

Fifty-year-old Dvir Derhy was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held on $420,000 bond.

He faces 20 felony counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill, 42 counts of animal abandonment without food and shelter and two counts of confinement of an animal without food, water or exercise.

As rescue crews worked to remove the animals from the farm, some were not able to walk correctly or stand on their own.

A llama is believed to have died of starvation while four other animals had to be euthanized.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.