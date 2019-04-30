Man faces over 60 counts of animal cruelty after hundreds of animals rescued from SW Miami-Dade farm

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of failing to responsibly care for the animals on his farm in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Fifty-two-year-old Dvir Derhy was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held on $420,000 bond.

Miami-Dade animal services had seized over 250 animals on Jan. 3 from a two-acre farm in a large-scale operation nicknamed “Noah’s Ark” after the animals were found suffering in poor living conditions.

Alpacas, emus, horses and cows were among the animals rescued from the farm located near Southwest 264th Street and Roberts Road.

Derhy now faces 20 felony counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill, 42 counts of animal abandonment without food and shelter and two counts of confinement of an animal without food, water or exercise.

When rescue crews worked to remove the animals from the farm, some were not able to walk correctly or stand on their own.

“It was horrific. Had it not been for those neighbors really calling us out to those two acres located within 10 acres, we never would have been able to rescue these animals,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Earl Miller said he was hired by the property owner to feed the animals, and when he saw the conditions, he contacted authorities.

“I let them right in because what it seemed like to me was I was telling him what was going on wrong with the animals, and he didn’t like it,” said Miller. “He didn’t want to hear it. I couldn’t point out one thing specifically of what was the worst because it was a lot.”

A llama is believed to have died of starvation while four other animals had to be euthanized.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.