Man faces judge, convicted in fatal hit and run case

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man faced a judge Monday after he was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a father and son.

Police said Earl Lewis was driving on Feb. 9 when he struck and killed Jose and Cesar Cepeda on the side of SR-836.

The father and son were tending to a disabled vehicle at the time.

Lewis is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving without a license and grand theft auto.

Lewis also held prior charges, which include attempted second-degree murder, battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.