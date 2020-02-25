Man faces judge after allegedly stalking young girls near schools

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, investigators said, he was accused of stalking young girls near where they attended school.

After several young girls came forward with claims of stalking, 49-year-old Jackson Etienne was arrested on Feb. 14.

One student at North Miami Middle School said she got into a ride she thought a friend had arranged. She said the driver of the car tried to touch her inappropriately.

His arrest came after one student managed to take video of his car and wrote down his license plate.

According to the police report, Etienne said he loved her and “wanted to show her love.”

The student managed to get away without incident.

Etienne was also accused of trying to kidnap young girls near John F. Kennedy Middle School in North Miami Beach and Gertrude K. Edelman Sabal Palm Elementary School in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The reported incidents took place in October and January.

“It’s absolutely grotesque,” said Ciara Joseph, whose sister attends North Miami Middle School. “I feel like they need to be underneath the jail. Thank goodness that day the person was caught, you know, it never got further. There’s no kids that are, like, in a basement somewhere. Hopefully, you know, everything’s OK, everyone’s accounted for, and it never happens again.”

This is the second time Etienne has appeared before a judge for similar accusations.

Etienne has been charged with kidnapping, attempted molestation and multiple accounts of attempted kidnapping.

A judge denied him bond, and he remains behind bars at the Metrowest Detention Center.

