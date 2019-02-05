Man faces judge after allegedly burglarizing SW Miami-Dade school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglary suspect faced a judge after allegedly targeting a school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video caught the suspect, along with three others, entering Dante Fascell Elementary School, near Southwest 157th Avenue and 80th Street, through a window, last week.

The burglars were seen rummaging through multiple classrooms while the school was closed.

Antony Tavares appeared in bond court, Tuesday morning.

He faces multiple charges, including burglary.

Tavares was recognized by school officials at Felix Varella Sr. High School when he and a friend came to register.

