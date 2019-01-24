Man exposes himself to women in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has reportedly exposed himself to three women inside a Pembroke Pines gated community.

Pembroke Pines Police said a woman in The Avant community saw an unknown man in a parking lot outside one of the residential buildings near Southwest 119th Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

The PPPD is looking for information regarding a suspect who exposed himself to three female victims within The Avant community last night. This incident maybe be linked to similar events which occurred previously in the area. Media Release here ➡️ https://t.co/Ai3Ps8fID6 pic.twitter.com/fsecMvzGHo — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 24, 2019

Officials said the woman saw the suspect vigorously rubbing his genitals through his pants.

The woman then yelled for help as the suspect drew nearer, and the suspect fled deeper into the community without touching the woman or saying a word, police said.

“That’s disgusting, man. That’s disgusting,” one resident said.

A few minutes later, the suspect followed two more women a block away at Southwest 14th Street. The two women, like the previous victim, were outside a residential building at the community’s parking lot, according to police.

However, officials said the suspect this time was masturbating his exposed penis while looking at the two women.

The two women went toward the nearest building, and the suspect fled back into The Avant community.

Similar to the previous incident, the suspect did not say anything to the victims and did not make physical contact with them.

“I mean, we have security here, so I don’t know why they wouldn’t catch him,” a resident said.

The suspect is described as a white, possibly Hispanic male in his 30s, standing at 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build.

The man was said to be wearing a long-sleeved sweater and pants. The suspect also had a dark shirt wrapped around his head, which concealed everything but his eyes.

Police are asking all residents in The Avant and Harbor Cove communities to use caution during the evening and nighttime hours, and to be aware of any suspicious persons loitering in community parking lots or near buildings.

One resident said, “I’ll definitely be on the lookout for that.”

Officials believe the incidents are related to previous cases within The Avant and Harbour Cove communities in 2017 and 2018.

If you have any information on this indecent exposure, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

