FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is lucky to be alive after a fire broke out in his Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Lauderdale Manor Drive and Northwest 17th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

Brandon Jean was inside the home at the time the flames erupted.

“I was sleeping and I heard a pop and I woke up and it was smoking,” he said. “I just got in my chair and tried to get out. I was scared because I couldn’t get out.”

The American Red Cross is now helping Jean.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

